Will Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,584,287 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.52 changed hands at -$1.07 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $832.06 Million. PRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.23% off its 52-week high of $60.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.68, which suggests the last value was 17.84% up since then. When we look at Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 622.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Although PRAX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.14 on Friday, Jun 18 added 7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65, meaning bulls need an upside of 202.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRAX’s forecast low is $55 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +225.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 155.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. earnings to decrease by -52.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. shares while 75.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.04%. There are 104 institutions holding the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.99% of the shares, roughly 8.5 Million PRAX shares worth $278.51 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.09% or 4.29 Million shares worth $140.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1573935 shares estimated at $51.56 Million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 642.88 Thousand shares worth around $19.71 Million.