Will Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2,035,389 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.45 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $813.32 Million. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.2% off its 52-week high of $57.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.78, which suggests the last value was 36.15% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 922.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MAXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Although MAXN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.90 on Monday, Jun 14 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $13 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +78.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.49 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $228.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $165.01 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. earnings to increase by 32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.71% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares while 33.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.71%. There are 193 institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million MAXN shares worth $73.55 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 2.28 Million shares worth $71.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1416965 shares estimated at $25.51 Million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 762.25 Thousand shares worth around $13.72 Million.