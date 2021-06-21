Will Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 3.21 million Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.34 changing hands around $0.28 or 5.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.08M. GLBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -732.4% off its 52-week high of $44.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 27.72% up since then. When we look at Globus Maritime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.10K.

Analysts gave the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Globus Maritime Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.85 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 5.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.38%, with the 5-day performance at -2.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 17.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20000.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLBS’s forecast low is $20000.00 with $20000.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -374431.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -374431.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.44%. The 2021 estimates are for Globus Maritime Limited earnings to increase by 97.90%.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Globus Maritime Limited shares while 3.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.44%. There are 3.38% institutions holding the Globus Maritime Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.06% of the shares, roughly 62715.0 GLBS shares worth $0.29 million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 31882.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.