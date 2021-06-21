Will Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,170,083 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18 changed hands at -$0.61 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.45 Billion. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.89% off its 52-week high of $25.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.8, which suggests the last value was 45.56% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GENI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENI’s forecast low is $28 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Genius Sports Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.