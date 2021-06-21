Will Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,283,055 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.41. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.09 Million. APRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.58% off its 52-week high of $15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 4.81% up since then. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Although APRN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.38- on Monday, Jun 14 added 34.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 188.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +188.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 188.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -36.78% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will drop -1262.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 34.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.4% of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares while 33.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.02%. There are 78 institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 1Million APRN shares worth $6.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 564.16 Thousand shares worth $3.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 345937 shares estimated at $2.18 Million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 189.99 Thousand shares worth around $1.2 Million.