Why To Invest In Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.34 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $327.80M. DS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.36% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 67.96% up since then. When we look at Drive Shack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Drive Shack Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.90 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 26.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.55% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Drive Shack Inc. will rise 78.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Drive Shack Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $81.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Drive Shack Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.40% of Drive Shack Inc. shares while 42.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.63%. There are 42.67% institutions holding the Drive Shack Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 5.54 million DS shares worth $17.79 million.

American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 4.02 million shares worth $12.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $8.03 million.