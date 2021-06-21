When Will ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.54 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.98M. ZKIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.59% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 76.87% up since then. When we look at ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.97 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.47%, with the 5-day performance at -6.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 6.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.20%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 2.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.37%. There are 2.24% institutions holding the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.94% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million ZKIN shares worth $1.07 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 48233.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 14823.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8117.0 shares worth around $48783.0.