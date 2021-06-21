What Is The Performance Outlook For NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.25 changing hands around $0.08 or 3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.30M. NGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -159.11% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 16.89% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NGL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Instantly NGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.58%, with the 5-day performance at -7.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is -3.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $2.25 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.13% over the past 6 months, a 125.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2021 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -96.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.32% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 38.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.17%. There are 38.03% institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.21% of the shares, roughly 19.72 million NGL shares worth $40.22 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 6.49 million shares worth $13.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 14.76 million shares estimated at $35.27 million under it, the former controlled 11.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 9.58% of the shares, roughly 12.41 million shares worth around $29.66 million.