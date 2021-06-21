Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,362,113 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $14.48 changed hands at -$0.76 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02 Billion. VVNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.34% off its 52-week high of $25.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.95, which suggests the last value was 31.28% up since then. When we look at Vivint Smart Home, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 561.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VVNT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vivint Smart Home, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Although VVNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.46 on Friday, Jun 18 added 6.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VVNT’s forecast low is $13 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +134.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -32.56% over the past 6 months, a 34.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will drop -14.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340.72 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vivint Smart Home, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $360.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $306Million and $316.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. shares while 84.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.6%. There are 132 institutions holding the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 56.24% of the shares, roughly 117.37 Million VVNT shares worth $1.68 Billion.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.06% or 25.16 Million shares worth $360.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1907435 shares estimated at $27.31 Million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $15.76 Million.