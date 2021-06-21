Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $56 per Share

In the last trading session, 3,305,950 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.27 changed hands at -$1.44 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.11 Billion. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.73% off its 52-week high of $57. The share price had its 52-week low at $38, which suggests the last value was 12.18% up since then. When we look at Vimeo, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VMEO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VMEO’s forecast low is $50 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vimeo, Inc. earnings to increase by 33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. With 120799 shares estimated at $5.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 90.15 Thousand shares worth around $3.79 Million.