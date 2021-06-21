VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 12,575,624 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $3.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $996.44 Million. VBIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.79% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 47.19% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 Million.

Analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VBIV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Although VBIV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.26- on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 7.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 104.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VBIV’s forecast low is $7 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.9%. The 2021 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to increase by 53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 53.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.04%. There are 192 institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.65% of the shares, roughly 55.04 Million VBIV shares worth $171.18 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 18.68 Million shares worth $58.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 15924319 shares estimated at $50.16 Million under it, the former controlled 6.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 4.42 Million shares worth around $13.75 Million.