UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $86 per Share

In the last trading session, 3,175,374 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $69.75 changed hands at -$0.25 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.49 Billion. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.03% off its 52-week high of $90. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.5, which suggests the last value was 11.83% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 Million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended PATH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $64 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.24% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to increase by 82.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.