TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,746,712 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $53.19 changed hands at $0.64 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.12 Billion. TSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.05% off its 52-week high of $65.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.13, which suggests the last value was 39.59% up since then. When we look at TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Analysts gave the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TSP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSP’s forecast low is $38 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.56% for it to hit the projected low.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TuSimple Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.5% per year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 4590460 shares estimated at $176Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 773.32 Thousand shares worth around $29.65 Million.