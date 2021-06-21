Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 35,379,703 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.65. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.4 Billion. RIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.97% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 83.25% up since then. When we look at Transocean Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended RIG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Transocean Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.30- on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 9.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIG’s forecast low is $0.5 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -87.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $679.34 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Transocean Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $693.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $773.02 Million and $769.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Transocean Ltd. earnings to increase by 55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.8% per year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.85% of Transocean Ltd. shares while 54.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.95%. There are 385 institutions holding the Transocean Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 57.86 Million RIG shares worth $205.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 49.66 Million shares worth $176.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22171577 shares estimated at $83.81 Million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 16.5 Million shares worth around $58.57 Million.