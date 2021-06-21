The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3,692,348 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.65 changed hands at -$0.7 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.41 Billion. HNST’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.59% off its 52-week high of $23.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.54, which suggests the last value was 7.09% up since then. When we look at The Honest Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Analysts gave the The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HNST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HNST’s forecast low is $17.5 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.82% for it to hit the projected low.

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for The Honest Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 53.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.