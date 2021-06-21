TDUP Stock: More Upside for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)?

In the last trading session, 1,128,523 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.58 changed hands at -$2.22 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.31 Billion. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.55% off its 52-week high of $31.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.23, which suggests the last value was 44.37% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 524.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.48 Million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $16 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.45% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 89.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.66%. There are 62 institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 61.35% of the shares, roughly 9.22 Million TDUP shares worth $215.01 Million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.6% or 1.89 Million shares worth $44.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 515133 shares estimated at $12.02 Million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 494.88 Thousand shares worth around $11.55 Million.