Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.40M. SYPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.11% off its 52-week high of $7.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 78.62% up since then. When we look at Sypris Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYPR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Instantly SYPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.53%, with the 5-day performance at -9.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is 2.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -154.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYPR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 60.69% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sypris Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $20 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.56 million and $25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Sypris Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 141.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.49% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares while 8.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.50%. There are 8.84% institutions holding the Sypris Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million SYPR shares worth $3.14 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.64 million.