Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,553,804 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $22.13 changed hands at -$0.48 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.26 Billion. SBLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.71% off its 52-week high of $24.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.87, which suggests the last value was 73.47% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SBLK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Although SBLK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.50 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBLK’s forecast low is $10 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -54.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +185.55% over the past 6 months, a 2982.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will rise +757.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 389.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings to increase by 158%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05, 2021. The 5.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 5.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.36% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares while 59.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.21%. There are 108 institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 39.3% of the shares, roughly 39.01 Million SBLK shares worth $572.61 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.5% or 3.47 Million shares worth $51.01 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 1952835 shares estimated at $28.67 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 447.45 Thousand shares worth around $6.57 Million.