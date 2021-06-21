SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5,991,468 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.04 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.42 Billion. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.29% off its 52-week high of $24.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $20, which suggests the last value was 13.19% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.75 Million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOFI’s forecast low is $25 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.51% for it to hit the projected low.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.