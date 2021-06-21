ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Shares Inclined By 3.33% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.51 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.90M. PIXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.81% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 19.52% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.40%, with the 5-day performance at -12.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 3.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The 2021 estimates are for ShiftPixy Inc. earnings to increase by 83.50%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.30% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares while 4.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.34%. There are 4.53% institutions holding the ShiftPixy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million PIXY shares worth $0.51 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.24 million.