Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 129.79% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,466,070 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.56 changed hands at -$1.64 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14 Billion. SCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.47% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 82.14% up since then. When we look at Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 993.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SCR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCR’s forecast low is $16.75 with $51.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Score Media and Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.45% of Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares while 23.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.93%. There are 65 institutions holding the Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.51 Million SCR shares worth $40.54 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 891.48 Thousand shares worth $23.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund. With 559070 shares estimated at $15.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 384.2 Thousand shares worth around $10.33 Million.