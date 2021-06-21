Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,393,031 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.5 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.22 Billion. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.22% off its 52-week high of $44.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.28, which suggests the last value was 27.64% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 723.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SANA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SANA’s forecast low is $35 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.11% of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 48.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.86%. There are 107 institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology, Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.24% of the shares, roughly 34.24 Million SANA shares worth $1.15 Billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 10.18 Million shares worth $340.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1263627 shares estimated at $38.84 Million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 789.24 Thousand shares worth around $26.42 Million.