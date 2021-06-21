RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 12,304,517 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.99 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.12 Billion. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -289.32% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 12.24% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 Million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.73%. There are 165 institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 14.21 Million RLX shares worth $147.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 13.02 Million shares worth $134.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 1206199 shares estimated at $27.14 Million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million.