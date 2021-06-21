ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.60M. RWLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -252.94% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 42.35% up since then. When we look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RWLK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.33%, with the 5-day performance at -9.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is -2.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RWLK’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.88% for it to hit the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.12% over the past 6 months, a 67.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will rise 72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.67 million and $747k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 114.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2021 estimates are for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings to increase by 69.50%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.32%. There are 13.04% institutions holding the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million RWLK shares worth $4.63 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.80% or 1.29 million shares worth $3.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 51610.0 shares estimated at $97542.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 29639.0 shares worth around $71726.0.