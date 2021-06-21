Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 4,411,558 Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.04 Million. RESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.28% off its 52-week high of $8.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 38.71% up since then. When we look at Resonant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Resonant Inc. (RESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RESN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Resonant Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Although RESN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.17- on Monday, Jun 14 added 18.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RESN’s forecast low is $6 with $6.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +97.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 75.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Resonant Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.32 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $604Million and $1.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Resonant Inc. earnings to increase by 45.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.71% of Resonant Inc. shares while 32.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.62%. There are 124 institutions holding the Resonant Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.54% of the shares, roughly 3.35 Million RESN shares worth $14.18 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 2.69 Million shares worth $11.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1296092 shares estimated at $5.5 Million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $5.3 Million.