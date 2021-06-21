Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2,693,211 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $63.02 changed hands at -$4.62 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3Billion. REGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.66% off its 52-week high of $117. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.1, which suggests the last value was 64.93% up since then. When we look at Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended REGI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Although REGI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $70.79 on Monday, Jun 14 added 10.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REGI’s forecast low is $35 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -10.82% over the past 6 months, a 38.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will rise +6450%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.1% per year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 98.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.51%. There are 455 institutions holding the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.54% of the shares, roughly 7.88 Million REGI shares worth $520.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 4.09 Million shares worth $270.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 2419727 shares estimated at $159.8 Million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $84.66 Million.