Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.31 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.69M. QK’s current price is a discount, trading about -739.69% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 25.95% up since then. When we look at Q&K International Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.02K.

Analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Q&K International Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Instantly QK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -29.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.42%, with the 5-day performance at -29.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is -0.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QK’s forecast low is $74.83 with $74.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5612.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5612.21% for it to hit the projected low.

The 2021 estimates are for Q&K International Group Limited earnings to decrease by -100.60%.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Q&K International Group Limited shares while 19.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.47%. There are 19.47% institutions holding the Q&K International Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million QK shares worth $10.4 million.

SAIF Advisors Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 4.0 million shares worth $10.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021.