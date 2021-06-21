PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PYR stock in 2021 – Marketing Sentinel
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PYR stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,496,431 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.33 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06 Billion. PYR’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.57% off its 52-week high of $12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the last value was 76.3% up since then. When we look at PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 496.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.09 Million.

Analysts gave the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PYR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

Although PYR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.57- on Friday, Jun 18 added 3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -90.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYR’s forecast low is $0.6 with $0.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -90.52% for it to hit the projected low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.25% of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.93%. There are 27 institutions holding the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 211Thousand PYR shares worth $1.43 Million.

TD Asset Management, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 74.97 Thousand shares worth $507.52 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

