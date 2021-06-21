Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.34 or -5.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.31B. PGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.69% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 44.09% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the Precigen Inc. (PGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PGEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Precigen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.75%, with the 5-day performance at -13.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is -2.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PGEN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -182.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precigen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.22% over the past 6 months, a 24.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precigen Inc. will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Precigen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $20.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.76 million and $23.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Precigen Inc. earnings to increase by 43.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.92% of Precigen Inc. shares while 69.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.98%. There are 69.64% institutions holding the Precigen Inc. stock share, with Third Security, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 39.61% of the shares, roughly 81.76 million PGEN shares worth $563.33 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 9.1 million shares worth $62.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 7.0 million shares estimated at $48.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million shares worth around $44.4 million.