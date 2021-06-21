PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.30M. PTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.33% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 46.08% up since then. When we look at PolarityTE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Analysts gave the PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PTE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PolarityTE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Instantly PTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is 12.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -145.1% for it to hit the projected low.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PolarityTE Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 80.54% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PolarityTE Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PolarityTE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -53.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.10%. The 2021 estimates are for PolarityTE Inc. earnings to increase by 70.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.53% of PolarityTE Inc. shares while 14.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.72%. There are 14.79% institutions holding the PolarityTE Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million PTE shares worth $1.15 million.

Castle Hook Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 1.21 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.21 million.