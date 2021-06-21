Performance Report And Forecasts For Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.97 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.92B. MCRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.24% off its 52-week high of $38.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 83.3% up since then. When we look at Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 792.42K.

Analysts gave the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MCRB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.60 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.90%, with the 5-day performance at 6.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 0.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCRB’s forecast low is $24.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seres Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.87% over the past 6 months, a -40.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seres Therapeutics Inc. will fall -35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.87 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.87 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.00%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.06% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares while 94.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.63%. There are 94.23% institutions holding the Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.01% of the shares, roughly 14.67 million MCRB shares worth $302.14 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.40% or 12.28 million shares worth $252.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 5.98 million shares estimated at $126.28 million under it, the former controlled 6.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.83% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $91.17 million.