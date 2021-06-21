Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 17.26 million Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.28 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.76B. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.01% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 64.79% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.20 million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.94 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.73%, with the 5-day performance at 2.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 22.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $17.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.12% over the past 6 months, a -26.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $357.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $379.12 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.39% per year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.21% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 17.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.73%. There are 17.13% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.40% of the shares, roughly 25.3 million PLTR shares worth $589.3 million.

Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 22.12 million shares worth $515.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.46 million shares estimated at $515.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 9.89 million shares worth around $230.25 million.