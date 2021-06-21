Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock: Performance and Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,807,806 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.75 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.57 Billion. OLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.91% off its 52-week high of $44.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.88, which suggests the last value was 39.39% up since then. When we look at Olo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 792.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 627.35 Million.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Olo Inc. earnings to increase by 100%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Olo Inc. shares while 129.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 132.09%. There are 111 institutions holding the Olo Inc. stock share, with Battery Management Corp. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 44.72% of the shares, roughly 12.26 Million OLO shares worth $323.64 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.47% or 3.42 Million shares worth $90.25 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2745730 shares estimated at $72.46 Million under it, the former controlled 10.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 7.01% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $50.7 Million.

