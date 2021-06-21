Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,377,973 Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $34.48 changed hands at $1.81 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.68 Billion. OMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.54% off its 52-week high of $35.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.5, which suggests the last value was 84.05% up since then. When we look at Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 544.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 210.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OMP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) trade information

Instantly OMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.70 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 498.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMP’s forecast low is $19 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oasis Midstream Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +175.62% over the past 6 months, a 435.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oasis Midstream Partners LP will rise +121.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.8 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $93.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.06 Million and $84.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Oasis Midstream Partners LP earnings to decrease by -83.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.65% per year.

OMP Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 6.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.2. It is important to note, however, that the 6.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.75% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares while 7.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.64%. There are 51 institutions holding the Oasis Midstream Partners LP stock share, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 695.69 Thousand OMP shares worth $15.56 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 604.74 Thousand shares worth $13.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund. With 1419820 shares estimated at $40.11 Million under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 31.32 Thousand shares worth around $700.29 Thousand.