NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5,641,824 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.03 Million. NBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.44% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.55 Million.

Analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.877 on Friday, Jun 18 added 18.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 258.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBY’s forecast low is $1.9 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +351.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 163.89% for it to hit the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.29% over the past 6 months, a 51.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +73.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.9%. The 2021 estimates are for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 35.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.92% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 6.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.45%. There are 23 institutions holding the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 413.54 Thousand NBY shares worth $376.32 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 325Thousand shares worth $295.75 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 373541 shares estimated at $339.92 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 305Thousand shares worth around $277.55 Thousand.