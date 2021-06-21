NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,413,223 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.37 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57 Billion. NGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.68% off its 52-week high of $32.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.9, which suggests the last value was 26.85% up since then. When we look at NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 617.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.36 Million.

Analysts gave the NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NGM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Instantly NGM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.40 on Friday, Jun 18 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGM’s forecast low is $20 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.82% for it to hit the projected low.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.85% over the past 6 months, a 7.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 66.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.95%. There are 161 institutions holding the NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 19.99% of the shares, roughly 15.4 Million NGM shares worth $447.57 Million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 3.77 Million shares worth $109.5 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 706694 shares estimated at $20.54 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 638.99 Thousand shares worth around $18.58 Million.