NEW Stock: More Upside for Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)?

In the last trading session, 1,363,019 Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.8 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.43 Million. NEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -588.33% off its 52-week high of $12.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Puxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Puxin Limited (NEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NEW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Puxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.33 on Tuesday, Jun 15 added 22.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 671.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Puxin Limited earnings to increase by 93.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares while 11.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.97%. There are 51 institutions holding the Puxin Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 2.25 Million NEW shares worth $8.99 Million.

Franchise Capital Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 1.16 Million shares worth $4.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 38360 shares estimated at $153.44 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $120Thousand.