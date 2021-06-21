MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 928,424 MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $5.75 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.06 Million. MYMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.44% off its 52-week high of $13.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.3, which suggests the last value was 42.61% up since then. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 502.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.58 Million.

Analysts gave the MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Although MYMD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.94- on Thursday, Jun 17 added 3.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 888.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1536, meaning bulls need an upside of 26613.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYMD’s forecast low is $1536 with $1536 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26613.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26613.04% for it to hit the projected low.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.4%. The 2021 estimates are for MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.