LPTH Stock: More Upside for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)?

In the last trading session, 3,139,168 LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.88 Million. LPTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.76% off its 52-week high of $5.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 21.37% up since then. When we look at LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Instantly LPTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.77- on Monday, Jun 14 added 10.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 681.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 358.87 days.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.35 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $9.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.11 Million and $8.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 130.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.07% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 25.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.67%. There are 48 institutions holding the LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million LPTH shares worth $5.75 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 1.55 Million shares worth $4.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. With 871749 shares estimated at $2.7 Million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 789.78 Thousand shares worth around $2.45 Million.