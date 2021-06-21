Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,676,756 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.41 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $615.86 Million. ZEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.42% off its 52-week high of $17.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 724.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ZEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Although ZEV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.10- on Friday, Jun 18 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZEV’s forecast low is $12 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +102.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lightning eMotors, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.