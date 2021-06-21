Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) – Marketing Sentinel
Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.52 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.34B. SKIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.97% off its 52-week high of $19.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.71, which suggests the last value was 47.57% up since then. When we look at The Beauty Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SKIN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) trade information

Instantly SKIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.44 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.22%, with the 5-day performance at 8.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is 40.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SKIN’s forecast low is $16.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.61% for it to hit the projected low.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.65% of The Beauty Health Company shares while 51.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.10%. There are 51.44% institutions holding the The Beauty Health Company stock share.

