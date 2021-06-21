Let’s Jump into the Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,509,809 Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s per share price at $6.03 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $627.59 Million. WTTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.7% off its 52-week high of $7.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.8, which suggests the last value was 53.57% up since then. When we look at Select Energy Services, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 625.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WTTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Select Energy Services, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Instantly WTTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.68- on Monday, Jun 14 added 9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WTTR’s forecast low is $5.75 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Select Energy Services, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.53% over the past 6 months, a 85.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Select Energy Services, Inc. will rise +76.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Select Energy Services, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $182Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.24 Million and $103.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Select Energy Services, Inc. earnings to increase by 86.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.37% of Select Energy Services, Inc. shares while 71.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.78%. There are 189 institutions holding the Select Energy Services, Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.72% of the shares, roughly 13.81 Million WTTR shares worth $68.77 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 5.55 Million shares worth $27.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4547089 shares estimated at $25.83 Million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $7.37 Million.