Let’s Jump Into The Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.35 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.61B. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.36% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the last value was 68.16% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.96 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.57%, with the 5-day performance at -9.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 0.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAC’s forecast low is $15.86 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.11% over the past 6 months, a 28.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.50%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.75% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 22.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.47%. There are 22.04% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.40% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million LAC shares worth $46.14 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 1.78 million shares worth $28.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $37.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $28.75 million.