Let’s Jump into the Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,340,396 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.23 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $917.78 Million. UUUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.68% off its 52-week high of $7.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 77.21% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UUUU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) trade information

Although UUUU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.97- on Monday, Jun 14 added 10.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UUUU’s forecast low is $4.98 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +98.41% over the past 6 months, a 26.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Fuels Inc. will rise +62.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 515.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $700Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $395Million and $486Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc. earnings to increase by 26.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.47% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares while 25.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.1%. There are 189 institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 7.4 Million UUUU shares worth $42.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 4.32 Million shares worth $24.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3750838 shares estimated at $24.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 3.66 Million shares worth around $20.8 Million.