Let’s Jump into the Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,477,613 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.31 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $782.8 Million. BLDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.77% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 43.32% up since then. When we look at Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLDE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Although BLDE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.87 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDE’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. earnings to decrease by -930%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.