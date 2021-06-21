Let’s Dive Into The Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.97 changed hands at -$0.41 or -1.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.98B. NOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.86% off its 52-week high of $57.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.89, which suggests the last value was 53.22% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NOVA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.34 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.82%, with the 5-day performance at 8.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 23.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOVA’s forecast low is $46.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.06% over the past 6 months, a 60.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc. will rise 48.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.26 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $65.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago $50.18 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings to increase by 30.70%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.42% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares while 97.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.57%. There are 97.01% institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock share, with ECP ControlCo, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.10% of the shares, roughly 16.91 million NOVA shares worth $690.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.32% or 12.67 million shares worth $517.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $133.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $79.36 million.