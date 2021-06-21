Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 7,181,455 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.58 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.64 Billion. GRUB’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.78% off its 52-week high of $36. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.88, which suggests the last value was 3.98% up since then. When we look at Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GRUB as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.01% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares will rise +88.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $549.36 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $565.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $406.48 Million and $493.98 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.01%. The 2021 estimates are for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares earnings to increase by 23.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.