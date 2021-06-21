Is XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 6.38 million XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.41 changed hands at -$2.82 or -6.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.50B. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.64% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the last value was 59.66% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.31 million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.75 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -6.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.60%, with the 5-day performance at 8.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 63.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $303.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XPEV’s forecast low is $203.70 with $448.18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -956.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -380.31% for it to hit the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.58% over the past 6 months, a 39.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 151.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $493.57 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $629.18 million.The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 105.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.11% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of XPeng Inc. shares while 34.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.04%. There are 34.64% institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Primavera Capital Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 17.53 million XPEV shares worth $640.16 million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 16.34 million shares worth $596.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $240.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $103.83 million.