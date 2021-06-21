Is The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,318,879 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.57 Million. WTER’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.1% off its 52-week high of $2.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 34.51% up since then. When we look at The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WTER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Although WTER has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.535 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 7.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WTER’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.97% for it to hit the projected low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $17.35 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.09 Million and $14.22 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.9%. The 2021 estimates are for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares while 5.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.76%. There are 52 institutions holding the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million WTER shares worth $2.47 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 484.4 Thousand shares worth $528Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1152203 shares estimated at $1.26 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 986.24 Thousand shares worth around $1.07 Million.