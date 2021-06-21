Is Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,501,563 Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.53 Million. TLGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -447.37% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 19.3% up since then. When we look at Teligent, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TLGT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Teligent, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Although TLGT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.657 on Monday, Jun 14 added 13.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 575.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 150.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLGT’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 75.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teligent, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -41.17% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teligent, Inc. will rise +94.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.49 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Teligent, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $10.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.59 Million and $14.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.37%. The 2021 estimates are for Teligent, Inc. earnings to decrease by -214.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Teligent, Inc. shares while 13.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.43%. There are 28 institutions holding the Teligent, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.48% of the shares, roughly 4.16 Million TLGT shares worth $2.58 Million.

Silverback Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 3.85 Million shares worth $2.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 268254 shares estimated at $166.88 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 196.8 Thousand shares worth around $122.43 Thousand.